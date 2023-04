Hull Street Energy to acquire Calif. natural gas-fired plant

Bethesda-based private equity firm Hull Street Energy has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Sunrise Power Holdings LLC from an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners LLC, Generation Bridge Acquisition LLC.

Located in Fellows, California, the facility provides 586 megawatts of critical generation and reliability services to California’s Central Valley.

The Sunrise plant and its experienced employees will be a high-quality addition to Hull Street Energy’s critical power infrastructure business unit, Milepost Power, which was formed to enable the next wave of growth in the electricity industry. With this acquisition, the firm will continue to support grid reliability, allowing for the integration of new variable renewable energy resources as California works to achieve its climate goals.

Upon closing this transaction, Hull Street Energy affiliates will own approximately 1,500 MW of gas-fired and dual-fueled generation capacity to support grid operations throughout the United States.

Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy. Milbank acted as legal counsel to Generation Bridge.