McDaniel College sophomore wins Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge

Javon Spencer won the $5,000 first prize in McDaniel College’s seventh annual Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge on April 20.

Spencer, a sophomore business administration major from New Castle, Delaware, won the competition with his presentation of ReDorm, a recycling app that connects college students with products that they need, such as furniture, room accessories, textbooks and more. He said the effort will connect students who need products with those who are downsizing, preventing perfectly adequate items from going to waste.

Emily Trachoo, a junior marketing major from College Park won $1,000 as the runner-up with Y LIME, an Asian fusion food stand providing a range of healthy and nutritious food and beverages to McDaniel College students. Trachoo said she wants to expand the business to other colleges that have limited access to diverse and healthy offerings.

Kiyara Fleming, a junior sociology major from Baltimore, took home a $1,000 as the People’s Choice winner. She presented Kiy Productions, a nonprofit aimed at developing a mini documentary series that focuses on assisting at-risk youth with answers to questions that they may not have otherwise been able to ask. Fleming said her organization will help at-risk youth develop skills, such as money management, cooking, credit, college readiness and more.

Eric Grinwis, a business administration major from Laurel, was the $1,000 Community Changer award recipient. He presented TATMANERC, which captures the tattoo experience through a video depicting all phases of the tattooing process. His goal is to create an empire with high-quality tattoo shops around the world, he said.

Freshman Kaylah Rashid, a marketing major from Glen Burnie, was also a finalist. His entry, Gem Assistant LLC, is a single hub providing personalized support for business owners, including social media, print projects and website updates.

The judges for the event included Mel Brennan, a 1996 graduate of McDaniel College and executive director of McDaniel’s Center for Experience and Opportunity (CEO); Graham Dodge, the executive director of MAGIC (Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory), a nonprofit organization that works to spur tech and entrepreneurial activity in Carroll County; and local entrepreneur Brooke Hagerty, an Institute for Integrative Nutrition certified health coach.