Md. unemployment drops to historic low in March, report shows

Maryland recorded its second consecutive month of record-setting low unemployment and added 4,800 jobs in March, according to preliminary survey numbers released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The state’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.7% as the private education and health services sector experienced the most growth, with an increase of 1,600 jobs.

Other sectors adding jobs include leisure and hospitality (1,500), professional and business services (700), financial activities (500), government (500), trade, transportation and utilities (500), other services (300), mining and logging and construction (200), and information (100).

The manufacturing sector decreased by 1,100 jobs.

The BLS began publishing unemployment estimates for Maryland in January 1976.