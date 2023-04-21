Two more businesses green-lighted for sports betting license

Two more businesses have received approval for sports wagering licenses from the Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, bringing the number of mobile and retail licenses the commission has awarded to 31.

Among the two companies is Veterans Services Corp., which runs the DC Lottery.

The commission recently granted Whitman Gaming a license to open a betting facility inside the bar Sports and Social in North Bethesda and it approved the Veterans Services Corp. for a mobile sports wagering license.

Whitman Gaming will offer bets through FanDuel, while Veterans Services Corp. will have mobile betting through Bee-Fee Limited, a remote gaming software company based in London, as part of a revenue-sharing agreement.

Veterans Services Corp. has played a central role in running the DC Lottery for the last 12 years as a subcontractor for the Greek company Intralot.

“Our partnership, as vendor to the DC Lottery, has returned over $500 million to the district,” Emmanuel Bailey, president and CEO of Veterans Services Corp., said in a statement.

In 2019, Intralot received a $215 million contract to bring sports gambling to Washington, D.C., and run its lottery. As condition that more than half the work would go to a small D.C. firm helped the company win a non-bid contract, according to The Washington Post.

That year, a Washington Post investigation found that the firm, Veterans Services Corp., didn’t appear to have any employees and was run by Bailey, a Maryland resident employed by an Intralot subsidiary.

The Post later reported that the district’s small and local business director, Kristi Whitfield, said the companies appeared to be compliant with the local business subcontracting requirements.

Veterans Services Corp. currently has 32 employees, spokesman Edmund Tagliaferri wrote in an email to The Daily Record on Friday.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission’s decision statement for awarding Veterans Services Corp. a license states that, “No significant issues surfaced concerning the qualifications of the applicant or its individual qualifier. There were no material issues discovered pertaining to the applicant’s record of regulatory compliance or litigation matters.”

Before taking bets, Whitman Gaming and Veterans Services Corp. will need to complete controlled demonstrations with the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, which includes conducting live wagering under observation from staff members.

About one-third of the businesses that the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission has awarded a license to are not yet taking bets. The businesses, including Whitman Gaming and Veterans Services Corp., must complete additional operational and technical requirements that are necessary to open.

Before launching, the businesses must document their internal control procedures, security and surveillance systems and procedures, technology and back-office systems, and responsible gaming plan, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

The businesses will move through the remaining requirements at their own pace, said Seth Elkin, spokesman for the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, which oversees casinos and sports wagering in the state.

In March, Maryland’s 10 retail and eight mobile sportsbooks generated more than $5.3 million, up from $2.8 million in February and $2.1 million in January. It was the highest monthly revenue generated since Maryland’s sports wagering program began in December 2021, thanks in large part to the March Madness college basketball tournament.

The state has required that each sportsbook contribute 15% of its taxable win to a fund for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a plan for comprehensive education reform that includes increasing funding for schools by $3.8 billion each year over the course of a decade, according to the Maryland State Department of Education.

Through the end of March, Maryland’s sports wagering program has generated $16.8 million for the Blueprint plan.

In April, Maryland added a ninth mobile sportsbook after the SuperBook completed a controlled demonstration of its mobile sports betting platform.