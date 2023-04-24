Andrea L. Mathis | ACNB Bank

Andrea L. Mathis joined ACNB Bank as a residential mortgage loan originator

In this role, she provides financing solutions for individuals interested in buying or building a home, or refinancing an existing mortgage.

Mathis is based at ACNB Bank’s Market Place office in Westminster serves residential mortgage customers primarily in the Carroll County market.

Mathis has been working in the mortgage industry for 15 years, specializing in many areas of the residential mortgage lending process including the leadership of a team of mortgage loan processors.

A graduate of South Carroll High School in Winfield, she earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration with minors in political science, history and philosophy from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg. Mathis also has professional affiliation and licensure with Maryland Land Title Association.

She resides in Westminster with her daughter, Mackenzie.