Baker Donelson receives ABA Public Service Award 

The law firm of Baker Donelson, which has offices in Baltimore and the District of Columbia, received the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Litigation’s 2023 John Minor Wisdom Public Service and Professionalism Award. This prestigious national award is presented in recognition of outstanding contributions to the quality of justice in legal communities, ensuring that the legal system is open and available to all.

Baker Donelson received the award at a luncheon during the 2023 Section of Litigation Annual Conference April 20 in Atlanta.

In addition to its global pro bono work, Baker Donelson was recognized for creating Free Legal Answers (FLA) in 2010 and for the firm’s efforts to provide access to legal representation for those experiencing homelessness.

FLA is a website on which anyone, including those who might otherwise not be in the position to receive counsel due to financial or geographic restraints, can receive pro bono legal advice from a volunteer lawyer. Baker Donelson designed the platform to address the justice gap, where it is estimated that low-income Americans do not get any or enough legal help for 92% of their substantial civil legal problems. Baker Donelson originally created the platform and tested it out on a statewide basis in Tennessee.