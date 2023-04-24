Baltimore to host world’s largest osteopathic medical education conference

The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) announced Monday it will host its Educating Leaders 2023 Conference Wednesday through Friday at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel.

Gov. Wes Moore will open the conference Wednesday morning. Osteopathic medicine is the fastest growing sector of medical education with two new proposed medical schools in Maryland, including the proposed Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine at Morgan State University. This will be the first new medical school at a historically Black college or university in 50 years.

With more than 1000 attendees, this year’s conference will be the largest global gathering of osteopathic medical educators. The three-day conference will feature 90 onsite presentations, 30 on-demand presentations and 80 posters presentations, presented by more than 400 speakers.

Plenary speakers include New York Times bestselling author and science writer David Epstein, Daniel E. Dawes, JD, a trailblazer and nationally respected voice in the health equity movement and best-selling author and radio host Celeste Headlee.

Founded in 1898, the AACOM is a voice for the education and training of physicians who practice osteopathic medicine in settings across the medical spectrum, from primary care to the full range of medical specialties. More than 35,000 future physicians (25% of all U.S. medical students) are being educated at one of its 38 accredited colleges of osteopathic medicine, encompassing 62 teaching locations in 35 states.