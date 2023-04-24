Jennifer Busse | Rosenberg Martin Greenberg

Jennifer Busse has joined Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP as a partner in its Land Use and Zoning practice.

Busse is a highly skilled real estate attorney with more than two decades of experience, with a focus on land use, development and zoning matters. Her practice includes representing a wide range of clients, including property owners, developers, businesses, utilities, nonprofits, schools, religious organizations, and institutional users throughout the Baltimore Metropolitan area.

Busse earned her law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law and her undergraduate degree from Randolph Macon College.

In addition to her legal practice, Busse is an active member of the community, serving on the boards of Loyola Blakefield and the Greater Towson Committee, and as a member of various industry committees, including Maryland Building Industries Association, Urban Land Institute’s Women’s Leadership Initiative, NAIOP’s Community Service Committee and Baltimore County Economic Development Commission.