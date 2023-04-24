Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lauren Macari, Troy Brown and Holly Musselman | Albers & Associates

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2023

From top, Lauren Macari, Troy Brown and Holly Musselman.

Lauren Macari was promoted to partner at Albers & Associates while Troy Brown and Holly Musselman joined the firm as partners.

Macari joined the firm in 2019 and created the firm’s family law practice from scratch: no leads, no clients, and no team. Over the course of almost four years, she has grown the family law group into one of the firm’s largest and fastest-growing practice areas.

Brown represents companies in an array of complex commercial transactions and litigation matters. He is a graduate of Morgan State University and Harvard Law School.

Musselman built a successful solo practice before joining Albers & Associates.

