I-Mab wins $200M arbitration case with Tracon

I-Mab, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with U.S. offices in Gaithersburg, Tuesday was awarded an arbitration victory stemming from a $200 million dispute with Tracon Pharmaceuticals over an agreement to potentially co-develop a proprietary antibody.

The award concluded the multi-year long dispute between I-Mab and Tracon. The award determined that the collaboration agreement to co-develop I-Mab’s proprietary CD73 antibody, uliledlimab, had been terminated for a pre-agreed termination fee of $9 million plus interest payable by I-Mab and Tracon had no rights to share any future economics with I-Mab. The arbitration award completely denied Tracon’s groundless damages claim of more $200 million for any breach under the agreement and awarded no damages to Tracon. Based on the arbitration award, I-Mab will bear a portion of Tracon’s legal fees and costs, totaling approximately $13.5 million.

The resolution is crucial for I-Mab to preserve and further realize the value of uliledlimab and the bi-specific antibody portfolio through accelerating clinical development and on-going global partnership discussions.

With the matter now resolved, I-Mab is now in a position to accelerate the development and global partnership for uliledlimab and bi-specific antibody assets, which have the potential to create substantial value for the company as soon as early 2024.