Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Jeffrey A. Kolender | Stein Sperling

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2023

Stein Sperling announced Jeffrey A. Kolender joined the firm as a lateral partner in the Estate Planning department.

Kolender’s team of paralegal Jai Kulkarni and legal assistant Karen Ng also joined the firm.

Kolender is known for his ability to create personalized estate plans that take into account each client’s specific circumstances and concerns. He works closely with his clients to ensure that their estate plans reflect their wishes and goals, whether it is planning for minor children’s care, minimizing tax liabilities or navigating complex familial situations such as second marriages and same-sex marriages.

In addition to estate planning, Kolender and his team assist families with estate administration and probate matters, approaching these sensitive matters with compassion and sensitivity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo