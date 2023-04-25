Jeffrey A. Kolender | Stein Sperling

Stein Sperling announced Jeffrey A. Kolender joined the firm as a lateral partner in the Estate Planning department.

Kolender’s team of paralegal Jai Kulkarni and legal assistant Karen Ng also joined the firm.

Kolender is known for his ability to create personalized estate plans that take into account each client’s specific circumstances and concerns. He works closely with his clients to ensure that their estate plans reflect their wishes and goals, whether it is planning for minor children’s care, minimizing tax liabilities or navigating complex familial situations such as second marriages and same-sex marriages.

In addition to estate planning, Kolender and his team assist families with estate administration and probate matters, approaching these sensitive matters with compassion and sensitivity.