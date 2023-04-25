Kobie Flowers | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Brown, Goldstein & Levy partner Kobie Flowers was selected to the 2023 Washington D.C. Super Lawyers in the categories of Criminal Defense: General Practice, Criminal Defense: White Collar and Civil Rights.

He has earned Super Lawyer recognition for 11 straight years. Only 5% of Washington attorneys—which is the second largest bar in the country—receive this distinction.

Flowers has more than 20 years of courtroom experience. He has litigated cases at both a federal and state level throughout the United States and internationally in military commissions in Guantanamo Bay.

In addition to Super Lawyers, Kobie has consistently been recognized as a top lawyer by publications like Lawdragon, Best Lawyers, and Washingtonian, as well as by organizations such as the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.