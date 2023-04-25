Misty L. Bruce | MCVET

Following a nationwide candidate search, the Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training Inc. (MCVET) has selected Misty L. Bruce as its executive director.

With an extensive background in government/military relations, human resources, employee engagement and change management, Bruce brings 25 years of experience in successfully executing strategic plans and shaping organizational culture.

She joins MCVET from the American Red Cross, starting as regional SAF specialist, then managing a team of more than 250 people for the armed forces and international services director and ultimately serving as executive director for the past four years.

She previously was the volunteer program director with the U.S. Army for nearly eight years. On the corporate side, she served as Chief Administrative Officer and human resources director for Highlands Building & Contracting.

Bruce earned a master’s degree in executive leadership and organizational development, a bachelor’s degree in public administration and an associate degree in psychology – military resilience from Liberty University.