Notre Dame, Mt. St. Mary’s to offer collaborative nursing degree program

Notre Dame of Maryland University (NDMU) and Mount St. Mary’s University are partnering to help address the critical nursing shortage in the state and nationwide by making it easier for students at the Mount to enroll in NDMU’s fast-track Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

NDMU President Marylou Yam and President Timothy Trainor from Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday participated in a ceremonial signing of the joint agreement on the NDMU campus in the University Academic Building’s Center for Caring with Technology.

The partnership between the two universities enables Mount St. Mary’s students in the Bachelor of Science in Health Science, pre-nursing track, to enroll in Notre Dame’s accelerated, second-degree Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) once they graduate. Eligible Mount St. Mary’s health science majors will be accepted into Notre Dame’s ABSN program, which can be completed in as few as 15 months.

Once accepted in Notre Dame’s ABSN program, students can choose the pathway that works best for them: either in person at NDMU’s main Baltimore campus or the hybrid option with online instruction and in-person clinical experiences at Notre Dame’s ABSN Learning Site in Elkridge. Students gain technical nursing skills through direct care clinical placements with the region’s most prestigious healthcare providers, as well as through simulation-based learning with life-like mannequins in on-site labs at Notre Dame’s main campus and Elkridge location.

Notre Dame’s ABSN program in Baltimore enrolls new students in May, and the Elkridge site accepts students for September, January and May.