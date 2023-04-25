Niki Heinze | Trius Lending Partners

Niki Heinze has joined private money lender Trius Lending Partners as its new controller.

Heinze’s expertise in financial management and leadership will be instrumental in supporting the company’s continued expansion. She comes to Trius with an impressive track record of success, having spent the last six years of her career at DWE, Inc., a large government contractor, where she moved up from staff accountant to assistant comptroller.

As the new controller at Trius, Heinze will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s financial operations, including managing budgets, banking, and financial reporting. Additionally, she will play a crucial role in driving the financial strategy and decision-making for the organization.

In her role as Controller, Heinze will oversee the accounting team, providing strategic guidance and support to ensure that the company’s financial operations run smoothly and efficiently. She will also collaborate with other departments to drive cross-functional initiatives and support the overall mission of the company.