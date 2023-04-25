Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sky Zone adds new Md. location with franchise agreement

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2023

Sky Zone, an owner and operator of indoor active entertainment facilities across North America, Tuesday announced a new franchise agreement with a group of franchisees to expand into the Annapolis metropolitan area of Gambrills.

The multi-unit franchise operators and entrepreneurs – Oluwaseun Aina, Charles Salako, Adeola Adefemi, Nwaka Goke-Dele and Adebara Lawrence – will be opening the Gambrills park together, marking Sky Zone’s eighth Maryland location.

The announcement comes just weeks after news of the group’s plans for a Sky Zone park opening in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas.


