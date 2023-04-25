Standard Solar acquires Knox Solar + Storage project

Rockville-based Standard Solar on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a Knox Solar + Storage project from developer EDF Renewables North America and will take over as its long-term owner.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction will give the Acton Water District in Acton, Massachusetts an additional 1.5 megawatt (MW) solar and 2 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery storage project to their cost-saving clean energy portfolio.

The project will directly supply the Acton Water District’s microfiltration treatment plant, its largest electrical load, and will allow it to benefit from discounted clean power and lease revenues from the solar and storage system. The project will also further Massachusetts’ clean energy goals to achieve Net Zero in 2050.

The system is expected to generate approximately 1,872 MWh of clean energy each year, enough to power nearly 200 Massachusetts homes for one year and offset the carbon dioxide equivalent of burning more than 700 tons of coal in one year.

This project is the second solar installation Standard Solar owns and operates for the Acton Water District. The first is the 4.7 MW solar and 4 MWh storage Lawsbrook Project, also developed by EDF Renewables. The system was constructed on land owned by the Acton Water District, previously disturbed from gravel extraction and part of the W.R. Grace Superfund Site.