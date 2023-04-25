The State Treasurer’s Office will assume oversight of the Maryland 529 prepaid college trust and investment plans in response to families reporting that the agency overseeing the program has blocked them from accessing their savings.

Effective June 1, the state will abolish the board of directors that has administered the Maryland 529 program and transfer authority to Treasurer Dereck Davis. The state treasurer, one of the Maryland 529 board members, will be the sole fiduciary of the program.

Gov. Wes Moore on Monday signed a bill to reform the Maryland 529 program after the measure passed unanimously in both General Assembly chambers on April 10, the final day of the 2023 legislative session.

Some families have said their account values plummeted after the implementation of a new method of calculating investment returns. They said the Maryland 529 agency told them their prior balances were the result of a calculation error.

Anthony Savia, executive director of the Maryland 529 agency, said in a statement that, “Maryland 529 staff is looking forward to working closely with Treasurer Davis and his team in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

“Prepaid College Trust Tuition Plan benefits are – and have always been – available for payment. Manual account reviews are continuing for Prepaid College Trust account holders who want to know the current minimum benefit, rollover and refund value,” Savia said.

The Maryland 529 agency has opposed losing authority over the plans to the Treasurer’s Office.

In a letter to state lawmakers, Savia wrote, “Given the multitude of responsibilities that a state treasurer has, direct oversight by only one individual would be difficult. Abolishing the Maryland 529 Board that oversees the agency and moving all reporting responsibilities under the treasurer could result in less oversight for the Maryland 529 programs than is currently in place.”

Maryland 529, named for a section of IRS code, offers two college savings plans. Families who have invested in the state’s prepaid college trust — which allows families to pay tuition for their children by purchasing semester credits in advance — have said their earnings from years of investing have been slashed by tens of thousands of dollars.

Martha Barillas, who invested in a prepaid college trust account between 2007 and 2021, wrote in a letter to state lawmakers that her son began attending college last fall. But, after submitting claims to cover the fall and spring semesters, the amount she received from her family’s plan was less than their principal investment, she wrote.

“It is appalling and unconscionable that (Maryland 529) is not, at a minimum, providing us the equivalent of our principal investment into the fund for our son’s education at this time while they correct their own mistakes. At this point, our earnings are not being delayed, they are being denied,” Barillas wrote.

As of last fiscal year, nearly 30,000 people had invested their tuition savings in the state’s prepaid college trust, totaling about $1.1 billion in investment holdings.

The Treasurer’s Office is now expected to phase out the prepaid college trust.

Existing accounts will remain open, but extensions or upgrades to purchase additional semesters or years won’t be available after June 1, according to the Treasurer’s Office.

The Treasurer’s Office won’t accept new enrollments in the prepaid college trust after June 1, though enrollment will remain open before that.

To assume oversight of the program, general fund spending for the Treasurer’s Office is budgeted to increase by $6.7 million in the new fiscal year that begins July 1. Davis will also appoint a deputy treasurer to administer the program.