Adnan Syed, whose high-profile conviction in a 1999 murder was vacated in September and then reinstated last month, on Wednesday asked Maryland’s second-highest court to take yet another look at the case.

In a new motion, Syed has asked the Appellate Court of Maryland to reconsider its decision to reinstate his conviction in the killing of Hae Min Lee, which was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial.”

The appeals court ruled a month ago that Lee’s family had the right to be present when prosecutors vacated Syed’s conviction in September. The unusual decision found that the family’s rights had been violated under Maryland laws protecting crime victims.

Syed’s legal team argued in its new filing that Lee’s brother, Young Lee, has not shown that the outcome of the September hearing, known as a vacatur hearing, would have been different if he had been present.

“With rare exception, litigants must show that any error impacted the case outcome before they are entitled to reversal,” said Brian Zavin, who heads the Appellate Division of Maryland’s Office of the Public Defender.

“Acknowledging that the outcome would not have been different does not diminish the importance of victims’ rights,” said Zavin, who is co-counsel on Syed’s appeal. “Even a criminal defendant generally is not entitled to reversal of a conviction for the violation of their constitutional rights if the appellate court finds that the result would have been the same despite the error.”

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office asked to vacate Syed’s conviction at the hearing in September, citing newly discovered evidence of a potential alternative suspect and other flaws in the trial evidence.

The request centered on two handwritten notes that were said to reveal an alternative suspect who had reportedly said he would kill Hae Min Lee. The documents were never turned over to the defense, prosecutors said, creating a Brady violation that raised questions about the legitimacy of Syed’s conviction in Lee’s murder.

Young Lee attended the September hearing remotely and addressed Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn over Zoom, though he asked for additional time to fly in from California and attend the hearing in person.

Lee appealed, arguing that his rights as a crime victim had been violated because he received too little notice of the hearing and was not informed he had the right to attend in person.

The Maryland Appellate Court agreed, concluding that Maryland’s victim’s rights laws entitle crime victims or their representatives to attend in person when there will be a hearing on a motion to vacate a conviction.

Zoom attendance was not adequate because everyone else involved — Syed himself, prosecutors and defense attorneys, members of the public and the media — was able to attend in person.

The appeals court did not find, however, that Lee had a right to speak at the hearing. The three-judge panel remanded the case for a new vacatur hearing so that Lee could be afforded his rights — though Lee would not be able to participate or put on witnesses.

The ruling also meant that Syed’s conviction and life sentence in Hae Min Lee’s murder was reinstated. But the Appellate Court judges stayed their order for 60 days, allowing Syed to remain free since the decision.

Syed was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of strangling 18-year-old Lee, whose body was found buried in Baltimore’s Leakin Park in 1999. Syed, 17 at the time, has always maintained he did not kill Lee, his ex-girlfriend.

A month after Syed’s vacatur hearing, then-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby dropped the charges against Syed entirely, pointing to new testing that eliminated him as a contributor to DNA recovered from Hae Min Lee’s shoes. The dismissal came soon after the Lee family asked to put the case on hold while they appealed.

The Appellate Court voided the dismissal and found that it was intentionally timed to block an appeal.

The Lee family’s lawyer, David Sanford, of Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP, said the Appellate Court’s initial decision protected victims’ rights.

“Adnan Syed would like the Court to change its mind and declare harmless error when rights are violated,” Sanford said in a statement.

“The Maryland Constitution and the collective wisdom of the Maryland State Legislature recognize victims’ rights as being an essential part of the legal fabric of Maryland. We have confidence that the Appellate Court will uphold those rights again.”

Syed’s lawyers argued in their motion for reconsideration that Young Lee’s presence at the hearing would not have affected the outcome.

“Nothing in the record gives even the slightest indication that the circuit court would have reached a different result if (Lee) had been afforded the rights to which the Court holds he was entitled,” the lawyers wrote.

The motion argues that by finding Lee has the right to be present, but not to participate, in a vacatur hearing, the Appellate Court opened up the question of whether the violation of that right was harmless.

Even in cases where a criminal defendant’s rights were violated, the violation doesn’t automatically trigger a reversal if it didn’t cause harm to the defendant. The court’s decision could also open the possibility of reversal in countless cases where a party was required to appear remotely, Syed’s lawyers argued.

“Assuming the Court has not singled out victims’ representatives for special treatment not available even to criminal defendants, and assuming the Court does not wish to open the floodgates to claims of reversible error, it should reconsider its decision to reverse in this case,” the lawyers wrote.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office said previously that the case is now in a “holding pattern” because Syed can appeal the reinstatement of his conviction. A spokesman for the office said Wednesday there was no new information to share.