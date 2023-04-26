Maryland expands eligibility for reclaiming stolen SNAP benefits

Marylanders can reclaim benefits stolen from their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards as far back as Jan. 1, 2021, under a bill Gov. Wes Moore has signed into law that extends eligibility by nearly two years.

Participants in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program program, formerly known as food stamps, use EBT cards to pay for food at authorized stores.

In December, Congress passed an omnibus spending bill with $153 billion for the SNAP program that included funding for states to replace stolen benefits in response to upticks in reports of EBT card skimming — when someone places an illegal device on an ATM or payment terminal to steal information, which can be used for cloning cards.

Congress allowed states to use federal funds to reimburse victims for benefits stolen as far back as Oct. 1, 2022.

With Marylanders able to file claims for thefts dating to Jan. 1, 2021, the governor’s office anticipates that nearly 1,100 households will become eligible to recover more than $826,000 in previously reported stolen benefits.

“We are taking deliberate action to help restore faith in some of our most-needed services and supports,” Moore, a Democrat, said in a statement Wednesday. “Maryland is again showing leadership in ensuring that some of our most vulnerable citizens will receive the help they need.”

Lawmakers voted during the 90-day legislative session that ended April 10 to use $1.8 million in general funds for defrauded SNAP participants who were previously denied but who were expected to become eligible with the enactment of the bill, which passed unanimously in the Senate and with overwhelming support in the House of Delegates.

In March, Maryland became the first state in the country to begin using federal funding to reimburse SNAP benefits stolen through EBT fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA has since approved seven other states for federal funding to replace stolen benefits: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York and Vermont.

Prior to Congress passing its omnibus spending plan, states and localities could use their own funds to reimburse stolen benefits, but only California, Michigan, Washington and Wisconsin did so, U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said in a statement. The Maryland Democrat has pushed Congress to help states create a more permanent solution.

“Maryland is once again leading by example in helping those who need it most,” Ruppersberger said in a statement in February. “SNAP theft is a despicable crime that preys on the most vulnerable among us and I am thrilled that many victims will be now be made whole.”

Marylanders relying on SNAP benefits reported losing a total of more than $1 million in 2022, up from $92,000 in 2021, according to the congressman’s website.

The USDA doesn’t have comprehensive data on the number of incidents for each state, according to the department’s website. Since December, Congress has required states to collect data on the scope and frequency of card skimming and report it to the Food and Nutrition Service, part of the USDA.

Since March, Maryland has approved more than 6,800 EBT fraud claims and reimbursed $4.3 million to SNAP participants, according to the governor’s office.

With the expanded eligibility in Maryland, SNAP participants who’ve filed a claim for stolen benefits won’t need to file another one, even if the state denied their claim, according to the governor’s office.

The Maryland Department of Human Services is expected to review all claims submitted and denied for thefts before Oct. 1, 2022, and will pay out eligible claims beginning July 1.