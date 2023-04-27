ADVERTISEMENT

ATTORNEYS – MEDICAL MALPRACTICE DEFENSE

Mid-sized, general practice law firm is seeking attorneys with medical training or experience in handling medical malpractice cases. Candidates must be admitted in Maryland; D.C. and/or Virginia is a plus. Applicants should possess strong academic credentials, excellent research and writing skills, and have the ability to work independently. Compensation commensurate with experience.

Send resume to

[email protected]

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.