16th sportsbook qualifies for mobile license in Maryland, awaits approval

A 16th business has qualified for a mobile sports betting license in Maryland, according to the Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, which oversees casinos and sports wagering in the state.

Queen Sportsbook Maryland — a Delaware-based company formed in October — still needs to receive approval for the license for which it has qualified.

Queen Sportsbook Maryland is a subsidiary of The Queen Casino & Entertainment, Inc., which operates four casinos and is licensed for gaming in Illinois, Iowa and Louisiana.

The Lottery and Gaming Control Agency did not have a timeline for when Queen Sportsbook Maryland is expected to begin taking bets.

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission is scheduled to meet in May and may consider awarding Queen Sportsbook Maryland a mobile sportsbook license.

There are five mobile licenses left for the commission to grant, said Lottery and Gaming Control Agency spokesman Seth Elkin.

Maryland sports wagering law allowed for the commission to issue up to 60 mobile licenses, but only 21 businesses applied, Elkin said.

The law, which designated 17 businesses for retail licenses, also allowed for up to 30 competitive retail licenses.

Just six businesses applied for a competitive retail license, and five of them have been awarded one, Elkin said. The sixth business is awaiting qualification from the Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

Ten retail sportsbooks are open and taking bets. Some of the businesses that were designated in the law for a license still need to qualify with the Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, Elkin said.

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission may open another window for businesses to apply for mobile or retail licenses, but the commission does not yet have one planned.

Opening another window would require approval from a majority of the seven commission members, according to its website.

If approved for a license, Queen Sportsbook Maryland will need to complete controlled demonstrations with the Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, which will include conducting live wagering under observation from agency staff members.

Before launching and taking bets, the business must document its internal control procedures, security and surveillance systems and procedures, technology and back-office systems, and responsible gaming plan, according to the Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

It’s a process that each business moves through at its own pace.

Queen Sportsbook Maryland also qualified for an online sports wagering license. The company is currently evaluating third-party providers to work with, according to the Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

The state has required that each sportsbook contribute 15% of its taxable win to a fund for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a plan for comprehensive education reform that includes increasing funding for schools by $3.8 billion each year over the course of a decade, according to the Maryland State Department of Education.

In March, Maryland’s 10 retail and eight mobile sportsbooks generated more than $5.3 million, up from $2.8 million in February and $2.1 million in January. It was the highest monthly revenue generated since Maryland’s sports wagering program began in December 2021, thanks in large part to the March Madness college basketball tournament.

The agency is scheduled to release revenue numbers for April on May 10, Elkin said.

Elkin said monthly sports wagering revenue is heavily dependent on the sports calendar. More people place bets during football and basketball seasons, which start around the fall.

While the National Football League season concludes with the Super Bowl in February and the college basketball season ends in early April, the National Basketball Association playoffs can extend well into June.

Sports betting revenue tends to dip after March Madness, as fewer people usually bet on sports like baseball, tennis and golf. Revenue rises again with the return of football, Elkin said.

In April 2022, retail sportsbooks brought in about $416,000 for the state. But mobile sports betting, which has contributed more revenue than retail, wasn’t up and running yet.

The state also added a ninth mobile sportsbook earlier this month.

“Sports wagering is a relatively new industry and its dynamics are still evolving,” Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said in a statement to The Daily Record. “But we see a robust market taking shape in Maryland.”