Baltimore County woman wins $350,000 verdict in crash with police officer

A Baltimore County jury has awarded more than $350,000 to a woman who sustained injuries when a county police officer rear-ended her SUV in early 2019.

The negligence lawsuit, which was first filed in December 2021, ended earlier this month with the verdict against the officer, Eric Heyman, and Baltimore County.

The plaintiff, Ethel Seidman, of Owings Mills, was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Feb. 5, 2019, when the crash occurred, according to the lawsuit.

Seidman was driving westbound on Kenilworth Drive, which has a yield sign for vehicles merging onto Charles Street. She was waiting for a break in traffic to merge onto Charles Street at the same time that Heyman was operating a police vehicle directly behind her, according to the complaint.

“As Ethel was stopped in the merge lane on Kenilworth Drive, waiting to merge onto northbound Charles Street, the vehicle operated by Officer Heyman, suddenly and without warning, collided with great force and violence into the rear of the vehicle Ethel was driving,” Seidman’s lawyer, Steven R. Freeman, wrote in the complaint.

Heyman was driving into Baltimore City on a nonemergency trip to issue a warrant at the time of the crash, the lawsuit claimed. He had also been working “all night prior to the accident,” according to the complaint. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m.

Heyman was looking at the oncoming traffic when he accelerated forward and struck Seidman’s Jeep Cherokee, Freeman wrote.

Seidman suffered “severe and permanent physical injuries, pain and suffering, medical bills and expenses” as a result of the crash, according to the complaint, which alleged the injuries were caused by the defendants’ negligence.

Jurors awarded Seidman a total of $350,451, court records show.

A spokesman said the Baltimore County Police Department “respects the decision rendered by the jury” and declined to comment further.