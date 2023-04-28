Carolyn Ringer Lepre

President, Salisbury University

The former interim president at Radford University, in Radford, Virginia, Carolyn Lepre took over as president of Salisbury University in July 2022.

Lepre earned her master’s degree in journalism from Ohio University and her doctorate in mass communication from the University of Florida.

What is the biggest challenge facing higher education?

Supporting and meeting the needs of students entering college in a post-COVID environment is certainly a challenge facing many, if not all, institutions. Learning became more complicated as students had to adapt to lessons offered virtually, outside of the traditional classroom, which left many students feeling like they were left behind. Mental health has always been extremely important, but navigating a pandemic as young adults was incredibly traumatic.

What is the most encouraging new development in higher education?

Study abroad opportunities have been limited in recent years, but we are finding our students are eager to engage with the experiential learning that study abroad and study away programs provide. There are great opportunities to renew collaborations, reconfigure existing programs and develop new partnerships with universities all over the world. I am very excited about our ability to provide students with the life changing educational experiences found through travel.

What do you do to unwind?

I love quilting. It’s something I have been very passionate about for a long time. It certainly helps me relax and focus energy into something creative, but I also love that quilting lets me create something that I can gift to someone special to me.