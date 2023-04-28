Darryll J. Pines

President, University of Maryland, College Park

Darryll J. Pines had an impressive résumé even before he took over as president of the University of Maryland, College Park – it’s the largest institution of higher learning in the state with 41,000 students – in July 2020.

Born in Oakland, Calif., Pines earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at the University of California, Berkley and a master’s degree and doctorate in mechanical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He joined the faculty at UMD in 1995, taking a leave of absence from 2003 to 2006 to serve as a program manager for the Tactical Technology Office and Defense Sciences Office at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

In 2009, Pines was named dean of the university’s A. James Clark School of Engineering, where he instituted myriad changes aimed at improving the student experience, including revamping teaching in fundamental undergraduate courses, encouraging participation in national and international student competitions and expanding innovation and entrepreneurship activities.

Under his leadership, the engineering school led the university in fundraising raising recently, bringing in nearly one-quarter of the school’s goal of $1 billion.

Pines has testified before Congress about the importance of K-12 STEM education for all students and led an initiative to pilot a groundbreaking nationwide pre-college course on engineering principles.

He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, elected for his contributions to engineering education.