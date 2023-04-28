Michel Cukier

Director, Advanced Cybersecurity Experience for Students (ACES), University of Maryland, College Park

For more than 20 years, Michel Cukier has brought his expertise to the University of Maryland, College Park.

He has served as the director for the Advanced Cybersecurity Experience for Students (ACES), an undergraduate Honors College program, for a decade. Cukier is also a professor of reliability engineering with a joint appointment in the department of mechanical engineering. His previous positions at the university included associate professor, associate director for education for the Maryland Cybersecurity Center and assistant professor. Cukier previously worked as a research scientist for nearly six years at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

A noted researcher, his work focuses on dependability and security issues. Some of his recent work includes exploring the empirical quantification of cybersecurity.

Cukier holds a degree in physics engineering from the Free University of Brussels in Belgium and a doctorate in computer science from the National Polytechnic Institute of Toulouse in France.

His career has included being the program chair of the 21st IEEE International Symposium on Software Reliability Engineering (ISSRE 2010) and the Dependable Computing and Communication Symposium of the IEEE International Conference on Dependable Systems and Networks (DSN-2012) respectively.