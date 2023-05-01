Arhaus opens new showroom at The Shops at Kenilworth

The 18,855-square-foot Arhaus retail anchor at The Shops at Kenilworth is located in the former Jos. A Bank space. (Submitted photo)

Owings Mills-based developer Greenberg Gibbons Monday announced an Arhaus showroom is now open at The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson.

The 18,855-square-foot retail anchor is located in the former Jos. A Bank space, adjacent to Kenilworth Gourmet and accessible from both inside the shopping destination and through its own outside entrance.

Arhaus was family-founded in 1986 and has more than 80 showrooms and design center locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services and online and ecommerce capabilities.

In celebration of the showroom opening at The Shops at Kenilworth, Arhaus is donating $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake in support of its mission to build and improve safe and affordable homes in the central Maryland area.