Arhaus opens new showroom at The Shops at Kenilworth

Daily Record Staff//May 1, 2023
Owings Mills-based developer Greenberg Gibbons Monday announced an Arhaus showroom is now open at The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson.
The 18,855-square-foot retail anchor is located in the former Jos. A Bank space, adjacent to Kenilworth Gourmet and accessible from both inside the shopping destination and through its own outside entrance.
Arhaus was family-founded in 1986 and has more than 80 showrooms and design center locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services and online and ecommerce capabilities.
In celebration of the showroom opening at The Shops at Kenilworth, Arhaus is donating $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake in support of its mission to build and improve safe and affordable homes in the central Maryland area.-
