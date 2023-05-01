Derek Regar | Warschawski

Derek Regar joined Warschawski as senior digital strategist.

Regar will create and execute integrated digital marketing campaigns, including SEM, programmatic, paid social as well as handle SEO, reporting, data visualization and budget management.

Prior to joining Warschawski, Derek worked as a paid advertising strategist at Power Digital Marketing, a San Diego digital marketing agency. In his role, he executed and led digital marketing campaigns across multiple advertising platforms, consistently retaining clients and meeting agency revenue goals.

Derek holds a Bachelor of Arts in advertising from Penn State University. Outside the office, Regar can be found gaming, spending time with his dogs, or watching a Philadelphia 76ers game.