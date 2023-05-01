Elliott Schreur | Md. Department of Labor

Elliott Schreur was named family and medical leave insurance assistant secretary at the Maryland Department of Labor.

In his new role, Schreur will lead the development of the new paid family leave and medical leave program, which will help working Marylanders have the financial security to take time off of work for medical reasons or caregiving duties.

For more than a decade, Schreur has focused his career on research, policy analysis, and benefits administration for state and federal government programs. Most recently, Elliot served as the chief of the division of policy and research for the Office of Paid Family Leave in the District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services.

As a leader in one of the newer divisions, Schreur managed the policies and administrative procedures for a highly visible program for the District government. The District of Columbia’s Paid Family Leave program was successfully launched in 2020 and has since become a leading example for other state paid leave programs.

Schreur was also a policy analyst for New America, where he contributed to research on retirement, savings, and tax policies to improve financial security for low- and middle-income families.

Elliot holds a Master of Arts in public policy from The George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Richmond.