May 1, 2023

Haley Donato | Continental Realty Corp.

//May 1, 2023

Continental Realty Corporation promoted Haley Donato to senior vice president, asset management & finance.

Donato, who has worked for the company since 2012 and was formerly vice president, asset management & finance, will also join CRC’s Executive Committee. With this promotion, women represent a majority of CRC’s Executive Committee members.

Donato will continue to direct several key areas of the company. She oversees day-to-day operations of CRC’s Asset Management group, which is responsible for the financial performance of more than 90 properties situated throughout 10 states across the country, totaling more than 9,000 apartment homes and more than seven million square feet of space. She took over Insurance and Risk Management in 2021, overseeing the bidding, renewal, and complex insurance needs of a rapidly growing portfolio. In addition, she heads up the Finance division and originated CRC’s data science function.

Donato has more than 14 years of diversified financial and real estate experience, including her previous work at FirstBank in Denver, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and International Business from Santa Clara University, and a Master of Science in Real Estate from the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

