James Curbeam | Morgan St. University

Morgan State University hired James Curbeam as director of enterprise risk management, a newly created position designed to strengthen the university’s management of risk through the proactive process of identifying, assessing, evaluating, mitigating and minimizing operational and fiscal vulnerabilities across the full spectrum of university functions.

The hiring comes in the wake of the Board of Regents approval of a new Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Policy for the University. Curbeam, who assumed the position effective April 19, reports directly to the Office of the President.

In addition, as director of ERM, Curbeam will collaborate with the Office of Internal Audits as he monitors audit reports and implements appropriate processes and procedures to ensure all aspects of University-wide compliance. He will also work to enhance employee risk awareness through education and training, and will establish an Enterprise Risk Management Committee, serving as its chair.

Curbeam joins Morgan with more than 20 years of experience as an executive risk management professional, including insurance program administration, self-insurance administration, loss control, and claims management. He has experience working in various industries including energy, water, government, manufacturing, education, and hospitality. He most recently served as director of Risk Management for Baltimore County Public Schools after more than six serving in the same capacity with the Las Vegas Valley Water District. Prior to that, he spent four years as director of Global Claims Administration with Las Vegas Sands Corp. His background also includes serving the Omaha Public Power District for 11 years as manager of Insurance Claims and manager of Risk Management.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from Creighton University and an Executive MBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.