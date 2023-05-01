Jay Harris | Hudson Cook

Jay Harris has joined Hanover-based Hudson Cook LLP as a partner in its Washington office, expanding its credit reporting, privacy, and data security and debt collections practice groups.

Harris is an accomplished attorney and business leader bringing decades of experience in the Financial Services and Rental Housing industries, with a successful track record of advising property management firms, consumer reporting agencies, proptech service providers, and trade associations in complying with consumer financial laws and regulations. He has counseled clients on the Fair Credit Reporting Act, Fair Housing Act, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, consumer data access, privacy and safeguards laws.

Prior to joining Hudson Cook, Harris held several key leadership roles in the rental housing and consumer reporting industries. He also ran his own law practice advising property management vendors, rental housing providers, tenant screening providers, and trade associations on financial services and landlord-tenant law compliance.

Additionally, Harris served as general counsel for the tenant screening subsidiaries of two publicly traded companies, where he directed litigation defense and enterprise compliance programs. He also served as General Counsel for a leading debt collection agency, where he led the adoption of the firm’s first enterprise compliance program.

Harris is also an author and frequent speaker on financial services and landlord-tenant law compliance topics at financial services and rental housing industry events and conferences.

Harris received his law degree from George Mason University School of Law and is admitted to practice in Virginia. He is also a graduate of Johns Hopkins University.