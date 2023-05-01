Jay Harris | Hudson Cook

Daily Record Staff//May 1, 2023

Home>Movers and Shakers>

Jay Harris | Hudson Cook

Jay Harris | Hudson Cook

By Daily Record Staff

//May 1, 2023

Jay Harris has joined Hanover-based Hudson Cook LLP as a partner in its Washington office, expanding its credit reporting, privacy, and data security and debt collections practice groups.

Harris is an accomplished attorney and business leader bringing decades of experience in the Financial Services and Rental Housing industries, with a successful track record of advising property management firms, consumer reporting agencies, proptech service providers, and trade associations in complying with consumer financial laws and regulations. He has counseled clients on the Fair Credit Reporting Act, Fair Housing Act, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, consumer data access, privacy and safeguards laws.

Prior to joining Hudson Cook, Harris held several key leadership roles in the rental housing and consumer reporting industries. He also ran his own law practice advising property management vendors, rental housing providers, tenant screening providers, and trade associations on financial services and landlord-tenant law compliance.

Additionally, Harris served as general counsel for the tenant screening subsidiaries of two publicly traded companies, where he directed litigation defense and enterprise compliance programs. He also served as General Counsel for a leading debt collection agency, where he led the adoption of the firm’s first enterprise compliance program.

Harris is also an author and frequent speaker on financial services and landlord-tenant law compliance topics at financial services and rental housing industry events and conferences.

Harris received his law degree from George Mason University School of Law and is admitted to practice in Virginia. He is also a graduate of Johns Hopkins University.

p

Related Content

Mindgrub Technologies, GBC to launch Baltimore growth website

Mindgrub Technologies, a website design and development firm, is partnering with the Greater Baltimore Committ[...]

May 1, 2023

Maryland Hotel Lodging Association hosts industry awards event

The Maryland Hotel Lodging Association (MHLA) hosted more than 400 guests including owners, managers, employee[...]

May 1, 2023

Arhaus opens new showroom at The Shops at Kenilworth

[caption id="attachment_668505" align="aligncenter" width="620"] The 18,855-square-foot Arhaus retail anchor a[...]

May 1, 2023

FDIC recommends raising insured deposit limit for businesses

U.S. businesses might be able to secure bank deposit insurance for accounts holding more than $250,000 if Cong[...]

May 1, 2023

Philanthropy Tank Baltimore to host first in-person event

Philanthropy Tank Baltimore, a nonprofit organization that empowers and equips eighth- to 11th-grade students[...]

May 1, 2023

XML Financial Group makes USA Today best financial advisory firms list

Rockville-based XML Financial Group (XML), an independent wealth and investment management firm with offices [...]

May 1, 2023
Whether you are a recent law school graduate, thinking of changing careers or just browsing Maryland attorney jobs, let us introduce you to business and legal firms that need your expertise. Sign up now for the Legal Jobs email to receive listings for open Maryland legal employment every afternoon. The service is free, and you can apply for any of these law positions the day before they are printed. To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller via email or at 443-524-8188. For advertising rates, click here.

MY ACCOUNT