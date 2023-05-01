Maryland Hotel Lodging Association hosts industry awards event

May 1, 2023

The Maryland Hotel Lodging Association (MHLA) hosted more than 400 guests including owners, managers, employees and partners from Maryland’s statewide lodging industry April 20 for its 33rd annual Stars of the Industry Awards Luncheon and Annual Meeting.

Held at the College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, the celebration recognized hotels and team members who have gone above and beyond this past year to provide excellent service to their guests and communities.

Nominations were submitted by MHLA members, and 31 winners were announced in 10 categories celebrating the contributions of every hotel department, including managers, general managers, and staff. Division 1 includes properties with 250 rooms or less and may have both a select service and full-service winner. Division 2 includes full-service properties with more than 250 rooms.

Winners include:

Individual Awards

Administrative/Support (Non-management)

Division 1 (select service): Janay Harris, Hyatt Place Baltimore Inner Harbor

Division 1 (full service): Hyline Cowan, College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

Division 2 (full service): Dara McBee, Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel

Food & Beverage Star of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Gemma Russell, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Ocean City

Division 1 (full service): Derek Fickling, The Hotel at Arundel Preserve

Division 2 (full service): Miriam Chicas, Westin BWI Hotel

Guest Services Star of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Colleen Howell, Homewood Suites by Hilton Frederick

Division 1 (full service): Katia Brown, Ulysses

Division 2 (full service): Andre White, BWI Airport Marriott

Heart of the House Star of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Asadd Al Fayyadh, Courtyard by Marriott Baltimore Inner Harbor

Division 1 (full service): Mehdi Abbas, Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ

Division 2 (full service): Marta Gomez, Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center

Division 2 (full service): Kevin Baxter, Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor

Housekeeping Star of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Elsy Hernandez de Lizama, TownePlace Suites Gaithersburg

Division 1 (full service): Jasenth Stewart, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore

Division 2 (full service): Norelbi Tobar, Hyatt Regency Bethesda

Sales Professional of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Romel Demelo, Best Western Plus Rockville Hotel & Suites

Division 1 (full service): Lisa Pearson, Turf Valley Resort

Division 2 (full service): Taylor Walker, Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor

Emerging Hospitality Leader of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Milo Tasevski, Aloft Ocean City

Division 1 (full service): BreAna Brown, The Hotel at Arundel Preserve

Division 2 (full service): Madelyn Bocchi, Gaylord National

Manager of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Rick Clayton, Residence Inn Frederick

Division 1 (full service): Curt Behunin, Turf Valley Resort

Division 2 (full service): Katie Russell, Sheraton Inner Harbor

General Manager of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Patrick Miner, Courtyard by Marriott Baltimore Inner Harbor

Division 1 (full service): Katarina Burns, Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ

Division 2 (full service): Keith Moses, Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport

Property Awards:

Outstanding Property of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Residence Inn Marriott at the Johns Hopkins Medical Campus

Division 1 (full service): College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

Division 2 (full service): Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor

The MHLA is a trade-based membership organization representing Maryland’s lodging industry with more than 750 hotels supporting more than 25,000 direct jobs across the state. MHLA provides advocacy, information, recognition, and networking opportunities that benefit lodging industry owners, managers, associates, related businesses and communities in Maryland.

