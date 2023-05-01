Maryland Hotel Lodging Association hosts industry awards event

Daily Record Staff//May 1, 2023
The Maryland Hotel Lodging Association (MHLA) hosted more than 400 guests including owners, managers, employees and partners from Maryland’s statewide lodging industry April 20 for its 33rd annual Stars of the Industry Awards Luncheon and Annual Meeting.
Held at the College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, the celebration recognized hotels and team members who have gone above and beyond this past year to provide excellent service to their guests and communities.
Nominations were submitted by MHLA members, and 31 winners were announced in 10 categories celebrating the contributions of every hotel department, including managers, general managers, and staff. Division 1 includes properties with 250 rooms or less and may have both a select service and full-service winner. Division 2 includes full-service properties with more than 250 rooms.
Winners include:
Individual Awards
Administrative/Support (Non-management)
Division 1 (select service): Janay Harris, Hyatt Place Baltimore Inner Harbor
Division 1 (full service): Hyline Cowan, College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center
Division 2 (full service): Dara McBee, Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel
Food & Beverage Star of the Year
Division 1 (select service): Gemma Russell, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Ocean City
Division 1 (full service): Derek Fickling, The Hotel at Arundel Preserve
Division 2 (full service): Miriam Chicas, Westin BWI Hotel
Guest Services Star of the Year
Division 1 (select service): Colleen Howell, Homewood Suites by Hilton Frederick
Division 1 (full service): Katia Brown, Ulysses
Division 2 (full service): Andre White, BWI Airport Marriott
Heart of the House Star of the Year
Division 1 (select service): Asadd Al Fayyadh, Courtyard by Marriott Baltimore Inner Harbor
Division 1 (full service): Mehdi Abbas, Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ
Division 2 (full service): Marta Gomez, Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center
Division 2 (full service): Kevin Baxter, Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor
Housekeeping Star of the Year
Division 1 (select service): Elsy Hernandez de Lizama, TownePlace Suites Gaithersburg
Division 1 (full service): Jasenth Stewart, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore
Division 2 (full service): Norelbi Tobar, Hyatt Regency Bethesda
Sales Professional of the Year
Division 1 (select service): Romel Demelo, Best Western Plus Rockville Hotel & Suites
Division 1 (full service): Lisa Pearson, Turf Valley Resort
Division 2 (full service): Taylor Walker, Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor
Emerging Hospitality Leader of the Year
Division 1 (select service): Milo Tasevski, Aloft Ocean City
Division 1 (full service): BreAna Brown, The Hotel at Arundel Preserve
Division 2 (full service): Madelyn Bocchi, Gaylord National
Manager of the Year
Division 1 (select service): Rick Clayton, Residence Inn Frederick
Division 1 (full service): Curt Behunin, Turf Valley Resort
Division 2 (full service): Katie Russell, Sheraton Inner Harbor
General Manager of the Year
Division 1 (select service): Patrick Miner, Courtyard by Marriott Baltimore Inner Harbor
Division 1 (full service): Katarina Burns, Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ
Division 2 (full service): Keith Moses, Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport
Property Awards:
Outstanding Property of the Year
Division 1 (select service): Residence Inn Marriott at the Johns Hopkins Medical Campus
Division 1 (full service): College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center
Division 2 (full service): Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor
The MHLA is a trade-based membership organization representing Maryland’s lodging industry with more than 750 hotels supporting more than 25,000 direct jobs across the state. MHLA provides advocacy, information, recognition, and networking opportunities that benefit lodging industry owners, managers, associates, related businesses and communities in Maryland.s