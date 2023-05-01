Mindgrub Technologies, GBC to launch Baltimore growth website

Daily Record Staff//May 1, 2023

Mindgrub Technologies, a website design and development firm, is partnering with the Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC), a Baltimore-based nonprofit business advocacy group and a voice for the private sector in the Baltimore region on issues relating to equitable economic growth, racial inclusion, job creation, workforce development, transportation, the business climate and quality of life to produce a customizable, user-friendly, and scalable website.

While its launch is still being planned, the concept for the new website will be previewed at the GBC Annual Meeting on May 25.

Working in close concert with GBC staff, Marks and a Mindgrub project team will serve as the GBC’s website redesign champion and executive-in-charge, ensuring success from start to finish.

The new website will showcase the GBC’s mission, programs and effect with innovative design and user-friendly features. Aimed at effectively conveying the GBC’s mission and vision, the platform will cater to members, regional stakeholders, and the public.

The website will be ADA-compliant, responsive, and feature enhanced SEO, social sharing, and email integration. A CMS repository will streamline media file management, and seamless system integration will ensure smooth data exchange and operations.

A preview of the site will be presented at the GBC’s annual meeting on May 25 with the eventual final product being a visually impressive, contemporary and interactive website reflecting the GBC’s brand.

