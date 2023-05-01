Moore moves investments to blind trust, with nearly half of holdings in cannabis company

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore talks to reporters during a media availability on April 27, 2023 in Annapolis. Moore said he is planning to sign gun-control legislation approved by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this month. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Shares in a cannabis company comprise nearly half of the roughly $2.5 million in assets included in a blind trust investment portfolio established for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

The blind trust, which the governor’s office release Monday, marked the fulfillment of one Moore’s campaign promises. He has sought to avoid the appearance of any conflicts of interest following his years as a bestselling author and nonprofit CEO, and his work in finance with Deutsche Bank in London and with Citigroup in New York.

State lawmakers recently voted to establish taxes, rules and regulations for the legalization of recreational cannabis on July 1, and the legislation awaits a final signature from the governor.

Administration officials say the blind trust will ensure Moore is safe from any conflict of interest considering it removes the governor’s ownership of shares in Green Thumb Industries, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer based in Chicago.

Officials said the blind trust is meant to ensure that Moore avoids any future appearance of a conflict of interest between his finances and his duties as governor.

“We did this so that we can make sure that (Moore’s) working in the best interest for the state of Maryland,” said David Turner, Moore’s communications director and a senior advisor to the governor. “We’re going through every possible exercise to make sure that we are transparent and clear about this.”

The trustee for Moore’s blind trust is Brown Advisory, which has offices in nearly a dozen U.S. cities — including Baltimore — and in Frankfurt, London, Singapore and Tokyo. President and CEO Michael Hankin is also a co-chair of UpSurge, an effort to promote high-impact startups in Baltimore, according to the firm’s website.

Moore administration officials said Brown Advisory may have to sell some of the nearly $1.2 million in Green Thumb Industries shares to comply with state regulations stating that “securities may not be purchased that would result in the holdings in an entity exceeding 20% of the total trust assets.”

Holdings in Green Thumb Industries account for 46% of the blind trust assets.

Brown Advisory must sell the shares within 90 days, the trust states.

Moore used to serve on multiple boards, including for Green Thumb and Under Armour, and he came into office with an extensive investment portfolio, according to financial disclosures.

In February, Moore recused himself from a Board of Public Works vote to extend a lease the state has on an Under Armour warehouse.

Moore’s blind trust includes thousands of shares in Under Armour’s stock. The investment is worth more than $200,000, or about 8% of the blind trust portfolio.

Under a blind trust, officials don’t know the identity of the financial interests in the trust, nor do they have control over how a chosen trustee manages them, according to state regulations.

The blind trust doesn’t include all of Moore’s investments, administration officials said.

In 2022, Moore owned a stake in several limited liability corporations, according to a financial disclosure the Maryland State Ethics Commission released Sunday. But the governor’s investments in these companies weren’t included in the blind trust because they weren’t liquid enough, according to an administration official.

The official said that Moore’s investments in these companies wouldn’t pose a conflict of interest because the companies don’t conduct business with or lobby the state government.

Moore administration officials said repeatedly that Moore’s blind trust is not at all similar to his predecessor’s trust.

Through a trust, though not a blind trust, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan maintained ownership of his commercial real estate services firm, Hogan Companies, which he came under fire for from government watchdog groups. He was allowed to get periodic updates about the firm’s business under the agreement with the State Ethics Commission.

Hogan’s brother took over the firm, which has completed more than $2 billion in real estate transactions since 1985, according to the firm’s website.

Hogan’s trust wasn’t set up under the statutes and regulations that Moore’s blind trust was, Moore administration officials said.