Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.

A Queen Anne’s County man who was convicted of a federal misdemeanor in 1999 was rightfully denied a handgun qualification license under Maryland law, the state’s second-highest court ruled this week.

The Maryland Appellate Court found that state police were correct to deny a license to the man, Mark McCloy, because his conviction for witness tampering under federal law is equivalent to a Maryland statute that would be disqualifying.

Under state law, Marylanders can be denied a handgun qualification license if they have been convicted of a “disqualifying crime:” a crime of violence, a felony, or a misdemeanor that brings a possible penalty of more than two years in prison.

The Maryland State Police determined that McCloy’s 1999 conviction in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia was a disqualifying crime because the equivalent law in Maryland carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

A three-judge panel of the Appellate Court upheld MSP’s decision and announced a new standard for determining whether an out-of-state conviction is a disqualifying crime for a Maryland handgun license.

The court reviewing a denial should first compare the elements of the out-of-state crime with the equivalent Maryland statute to determine if they prohibit the same conduct; then, the court should weigh whether a reasonable person would conclude that the conduct leading to the out-of-state conviction would be prohibited under the Maryland law.

McCloy pleaded guilty to witness tampering in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 1999 and was sentenced to six months of home detention and five years of probation, court records show.

While he was a government employee, McCloy was accused of having sex with a coworker and then offering her money to dismiss a sexual harassment claim she brought against him, leading to the federal charge, according to the Appellate Court panel’s 32-page opinion.

Judge Stuart R. Berger authored the opinion.

In 2015, McCloy applied for and received a Maryland handgun license, which he used to purchase several firearms, according to the opinion. MSP denied McCloy’s application when he sought a license again in 2021 because a background check turned up the 1999 conviction. The conviction did not federally prohibit McCloy from possessing a firearm but was disqualifying under Maryland law, MSP found.

McCloy appealed, first to the Office of Administrative Hearings and then to circuit court in Queen Anne’s County. Both an administrative law judge and the circuit judge upheld MSP’s decision, albeit on different grounds.

The Appellate Court panel rejected McCloy’s argument that because his conviction took place in 1999, it could only be compared to other Maryland laws that existed in 1999. The judges found MSP should compare out-of-state crimes based on Maryland law at the time a handgun license application is received.

“In short, it is irrelevant what the laws of Maryland were at the time of his conviction; what matters is that the statute deemed comparable to the out-of-state conviction was in place at the time he submitted his HQL application,” Berger wrote.

The judges agreed that the federal crime to which McCloy pleaded guilty is equivalent to a Maryland statute that prohibits using “corrupt means” to impede a witness from testifying in court.

They also rejected McCloy’s claims that the disqualification violates the U.S. and Maryland constitutions’ prohibitions on retrospective punishment — Maryland’s handgun regulations are civil, not criminal rules, the judges noted — and that his due process rights were violated because he was not informed in 1999 that his plea would impact his ability to own a gun in Maryland.

Lawyers for McCloy did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.