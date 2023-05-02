Grove Point Financial adds 5 new firms

Grove Point Financial, a Rockville-based boutique independent broker-dealer and investment advisory platform, Tuesday announced the addition of five new firms whose personnel collectively oversee $135 million in client assets.

With the support of Grove Point, the financial professionals gain access to integrated technology, comprehensive investment solutions, and personalized business development support from industry experts.

Joining Grove Point are Greg Frazier, Frazier Financial Services; John Gutierrez; Kirk Miller; Jeffrey Moore; and John Vecchio, J.T. Vecchio Co.

Grove Point Financial provides broker-dealer and RIA services to more than 500 financial professionals across the U.S. Grove Point Financial is guided by a mission of delivering service excellence based on relationships, where all financial professionals thrive in an intimate and accessible culture that values partnership above all else.