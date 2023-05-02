Grove Point Financial adds 5 new firms

Daily Record Staff//May 2, 2023

Home>1_PAGE_DISPLAY>More News>

Grove Point Financial adds 5 new firms

Grove Point Financial adds 5 new firms

By Daily Record Staff

//May 2, 2023

Grove Point Financial, a Rockville-based boutique independent broker-dealer and investment advisory platform, Tuesday announced the addition of five new firms whose personnel collectively oversee $135 million in client assets.

With the support of Grove Point, the financial professionals gain access to integrated technology, comprehensive investment solutions, and personalized business development support from industry experts.

Joining Grove Point are Greg Frazier, Frazier Financial Services; John Gutierrez; Kirk Miller; Jeffrey Moore; and John Vecchio, J.T. Vecchio Co.

Grove Point Financial provides broker-dealer and RIA services to more than 500 financial professionals across the U.S. Grove Point Financial is guided by a mission of delivering service excellence based on relationships, where all financial professionals thrive in an intimate and accessible culture that values partnership above all else.

 

Related Content

SkyPoint FCU names Decker as new CEO

SkyPoint Federal Credit Union, a Germantown-based, member-owned financial institution, Tuesday named Carla Dec[...]

May 2, 2023

Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public

WASHINGTON — Newly opened records that belonged to Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens give the public [...]

May 2, 2023

Baltimore-based nonprofit launches with Conscious Venture Lab’s backing

The Novella Center for Entrepreneurship by Conscious Venture Lab Inc. (NCE) has launched in Baltimore, licensi[...]

May 2, 2023

Md. chief justice names new court administrator for state judiciary

Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader named Judy Rupp as the next state court administrator fo[...]

May 2, 2023

The Brick Companies announces CEO transition

[caption id="attachment_669132" align="aligncenter" width="620"] CEO and Managing General Partner Lex Birney, [...]

May 2, 2023

Marriott International jumps into affordable midscale segment

[caption id="attachment_663565" align="aligncenter" width="620"] Marriott International’s portfolio encompas[...]

May 2, 2023

Editors Picks

Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.

2/5/2023

Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows

2/5/2023

TDR debuts new and improved web experience

2/5/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore talks to reporters during a media availability on April 27, 2023 in Annapolis. Moore said he is planning to sign gun-control legislation approved by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this month. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Moore moves investments to blind trust, with nearly half of holdings in cannabis[...]

1/5/2023

Maryland Democratic Sen. Cardin will not seek reelection next year

1/5/2023

Commentary

More News

SkyPoint FCU names Decker as new CEO

2/5/2023

Grove Point Financial adds 5 new firms

2/5/2023

Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public

2/5/2023

Baltimore-based nonprofit launches with Conscious Venture Lab’s backing

2/5/2023

Md. chief justice names new court administrator for state judiciary

2/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT