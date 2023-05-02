Kelly Powers | Miles & Stockbridge

Kelly Powers, part of Miles & Stockbridge’s Family Law & Private Clients Practice Group, was elected diversity and inclusion officer for the International Bar Association’s Professional Ethics Committee, helping the IBA advance its goal of fostering diversity and inclusion across the IBA and the legal profession.

Powers has been an IBA member since 2009 and will serve in her committee role through the end of 2024. She represents clients in high-net-worth divorce work, high-conflict custody disputes, international child abduction cases and federal and state private client appellate work.