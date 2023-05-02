Samantha Eckels | Lee & Associates Md.

Samantha Eckels has joined Lee & Associates | Maryland, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm based in Columbia, as an associate.

Eckels brings nearly eight years of business experience to this position and formerly worked for idfive in Baltimore as a senior account executive.

In her new role with the company, Eckels will assist with tenant and landlord representation activities with a focus on commercial flex/office, industrial and warehouse properties throughout the central Maryland region. She has been assigned to the team headed by Kate Jordan, SIOR, Principal and Marley Welsh, SIOR, vice president and will help develop and execute customized real estate strategies for companies and organizations with new location or expansion requirements. She will also assist with the leasing activities for existing or speculative real estate projects on behalf of owners and investors. Eckels will also be involved in market research activities directly related to a specific real estate assignment.

Eckels graduated from Furman University with an undergraduate degree in communication and media studies, while also playing on the school’s Division I lacrosse team. She was named team captain in her sophomore year and served as captain for three consecutive seasons.