SkyPoint FCU names Decker as new CEO

Daily Record Staff//May 2, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//May 2, 2023

SkyPoint Federal Credit Union, a Germantown-based, member-owned financial institution, Tuesday named Carla Decker as its new CEO, taking over for the retiring James H. Norris III.

Carla Decker

Decker brings over 25 years of experience leading credit unions in the Washington area, helping to raise capital for expansion, broadening and growing membership and building strong teams that improved organizational infrastructures while conducting the board’s goals.

In her 20-year tenure as president and CEO of DC Federal Credit Union, Decker tripled their assets, expanded their service area, improved the CU’s organizational structure, and strengthened its operational and financial performance. She organized and directed the DC Federal Credit Union Foundation to increase capacity and resources to offer financial education and development services to members.

Decker led her teams to seek and earn the distinction of Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. She established public-private partnerships that raised capital which enabled DC Credit Union’s impact in serving and empowering historically underserved low- and moderate-income area residents.

Most recently, Decker served as chief operating officer of the IDB Global Federal Credit Union. With members located in 75 countries, Decker’s team delivered personalized services via an omnichannel digital banking strategy.

Decker holds a Bachelor of Arts in finance and general studies from Southeastern University in Washington and an Master of Arts in international commerce and policy from George Mason University in Virginia. She has also earned certificates in diversity, equity and inclusion from

Georgetown University and in consumer and commercial solar financing from the University of New Hampshire.

SkyPoint serves customers in Montgomery and Frederick counties, the District of Columbia as well as Arlington County, Alexandria and Falls Church, in Virginia.

