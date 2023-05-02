Stephen J. Cullen | Miles & Stockbridge

Stephen J. Cullen, who leads Miles & Stockbridge’s Family Law & Private Clients Practice Group, was elected co-chair of the International Bar Association’s International Family Law Committee, where he will work on international family law issues and projects.

Cullen has been an IBA member since 2009 and will serve in his committee role through the end of 2024. He is also a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and the International Academy of Family Lawyers.