Daily Record Staff//May 2, 2023
Stephen J. Cullen | Miles & Stockbridge
//May 2, 2023
Stephen J. Cullen, who leads Miles & Stockbridge’s Family Law & Private Clients Practice Group, was elected co-chair of the International Bar Association’s International Family Law Committee, where he will work on international family law issues and projects.
Cullen has been an IBA member since 2009 and will serve in his committee role through the end of 2024. He is also a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and the International Academy of Family Lawyers.
Samantha Eckels has joined Lee & Associates | Maryland, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage fi[...]
May 2, 2023
Kelly Powers, part of Miles & Stockbridge’s Family Law & Private Clients Practice Group, was elected[...]
May 2, 2023
Derek Regar joined Warschawski as senior digital strategist. Regar will create and execute integrated digital[...]
May 1, 2023
Continental Realty Corporation promoted Haley Donato to senior vice president, asset management & finance.[...]
May 1, 2023
Morgan State University hired James Curbeam as director of enterprise risk management, a newly created positio[...]
May 1, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland
Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.
2/5/2023
Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows
2/5/2023
TDR debuts new and improved web experience
2/5/2023
Moore moves investments to blind trust, with nearly half of holdings in cannabis[...]
1/5/2023
Maryland Democratic Sen. Cardin will not seek reelection next year
1/5/2023
SkyPoint FCU names Decker as new CEO
2/5/2023
Grove Point Financial adds 5 new firms
2/5/2023
Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public
2/5/2023
Baltimore-based nonprofit launches with Conscious Venture Lab’s backing
2/5/2023
Md. chief justice names new court administrator for state judiciary
2/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar