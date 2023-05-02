Wilson’s contract extended to 2030 to remain at Morgan

During the public session of its May quarterly meeting, Morgan State University’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to award University President David K. Wilson with a new seven-year contract, extending his term until 2030.

If served in its entirety, the extension would make Wilson the fourth-longest-tenured president in Morgan’s history, ensuring steadfast university leadership and organizational stability during a period of unprecedented upheaval in higher education administration nationally. This July will mark Wilson’s 13th year as president; the board last extended his contract in 2018.

Wilson was appointed as the 10th president of Morgan in July 2010. Under his leadership, the university has enjoyed an era of unparalleled success and growth. In the time since his arrival at Morgan, the University has progressed and flourished in a variety of key areas, including:

Increasing enrollment to more than 9,300 students en route to a goal of 10,000, while welcoming consecutive record freshmen classes of 2,288 (2021) and 2,203 (2022) students, and a record graduate enrollment of 1,492 (2022)

Continuing the success of the University’s “50 by 25” initiative (50% graduation rate by 2025), which has seen Morgan’s graduation rate increase to 46%

Seeing the university’s second-year retention rate exceed 70% for the 12th consecutive year, an accomplishment for which Morgan was nationally recognized

Adding more than 40 new academic degree programs since 2010 (18 of which are new interdisciplinary programs), increasing the University’s total offering to more than 140

Continuing Morgan’s status as the number one HBCU in the production of Fulbright scholars and grantees

Launching the new College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies, home of the “Morgan Completes You” program and the first new school added since the launch of the School of Global Journalism and Communication in 2013

In 2022, Wilson launched a 10-year strategic plan that culminates with the expiration of his new contract extension. Transformation Morgan 2030: Leading the Future outlines an aggressive blueprint for continued growth and advancement for Maryland’s Preeminent Public Urban Research University and largest HBCU, emphasizing a six-goal focus on student success, faculty and staff development, enhanced research, campus growth and improvements, increased community impact and global initiatives and expansion.

Under the new agreement, Wilson will receive nearly a 5% salary bump, an increase he plans to continue reinvesting back into the university over the next several years). Effective July 12, his annual salary will be adjusted to $605,000, along with a 457(f) nonqualified deferred compensation retirement plan. In addition, Wilson will relinquish his faculty tenure at Morgan at the conclusion of his time as president.