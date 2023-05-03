Christine Madigan | Enterprise Community Development

Christine Madigan was named interim president at Enterprise Community Development after more than 20 years with the organization, the property management and development division of national affordable housing nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners.

Madigan currently serves as the organization’s executive vice president and chief business officer. She takes on the new role as Brian McLaughlin departs after more than three years at the helm of the leading developer of affordable homes in the mid-Atlantic and the fifth largest nonprofit affordable housing developer in America.

As interim president, Madigan will oversee Enterprise’s fully-integrated $1.3 billion portfolio, which serves 23,000 residents across 113 communities in the region.

Since joining Enterprise in 2001, Madigan has led the division’s development, asset management, acquisition, and design and construction operations and served in a number of roles related to community planning, financing, resident engagement and more. She has led multi-state transactions, including the acquisition and financing of The Shelter Group’s affordable housing portfolio of more than 4,100 homes across 43 developments. She also serves as president of the Maryland Affordable Housing Coalition.

Prior to joining Enterprise, Christine led the mid-Atlantic regional office of MetLife Real Estate Investments, overseeing the company’s operations, strategic planning, debt financing and commercial leasing transactions across its apartment, office, and hotel portfolio.

Madigan holds a master’s degree from the Yale School of Management and a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University.