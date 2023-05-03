Christine Madigan | Enterprise Community Development

Daily Record Staff//May 3, 2023

Home>Movers and Shakers>

Christine Madigan | Enterprise Community Development

Christine Madigan | Enterprise Community Development

By Daily Record Staff

//May 3, 2023

Christine Madigan was named interim president at Enterprise Community Development after more than 20 years with the organization, the property management and development division of national affordable housing nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners.

Madigan currently serves as the organization’s executive vice president and chief business officer. She takes on the new role as Brian McLaughlin departs after more than three years at the helm of the leading developer of affordable homes in the mid-Atlantic and the fifth largest nonprofit affordable housing developer in America.

As interim president, Madigan will oversee Enterprise’s fully-integrated $1.3 billion portfolio, which serves 23,000 residents across 113 communities in the region.

Since joining Enterprise in 2001, Madigan has led the division’s development, asset management, acquisition, and design and construction operations and served in a number of roles related to community planning, financing, resident engagement and more. She has led multi-state transactions, including the acquisition and financing of The Shelter Group’s affordable housing portfolio of more than 4,100 homes across 43 developments. She also serves as president of the Maryland Affordable Housing Coalition.

Prior to joining Enterprise, Christine led the mid-Atlantic regional office of MetLife Real Estate Investments, overseeing the company’s operations, strategic planning, debt financing and commercial leasing transactions across its apartment, office, and hotel portfolio.

Madigan holds a master’s degree from the Yale School of Management and a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University.

p

Related Content

Samantha Eckels | Lee & Associates Md.

Samantha Eckels has joined Lee & Associates | Maryland, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage fi[...]

May 2, 2023

Kelly Powers | Miles & Stockbridge

Kelly Powers, part of Miles & Stockbridge’s Family Law & Private Clients Practice Group, was elected[...]

May 2, 2023

Stephen J. Cullen | Miles & Stockbridge

Stephen J. Cullen, who leads Miles & Stockbridge’s Family Law & Private Clients Practice Group, wa[...]

May 2, 2023

Derek Regar | Warschawski

Derek Regar joined Warschawski as senior digital strategist. Regar will create and execute integrated digital[...]

May 1, 2023

Haley Donato | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation promoted Haley Donato to senior vice president, asset management & finance.[...]

May 1, 2023

James Curbeam | Morgan St. University

Morgan State University hired James Curbeam as director of enterprise risk management, a newly created positio[...]

May 1, 2023

Editors Picks

Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder

3/5/2023

Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills

3/5/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence

2/5/2023

Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.

2/5/2023

Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows

2/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Md. cybersecurity group lands Alan Paller Laureate Program grant

3/5/2023

Luminis Health hospitals recognized among the nation’s safest

3/5/2023

Kaiser Permanente regional president to retire

3/5/2023

How a Fed increase could affect credit card debt, auto loans

3/5/2023
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. It's unclear what kind of impact a federal appellate court's ruling overturning a 2019 first-in-the-nation natural gas ban in Berkeley, California, will have. A three-judge panel ruled Monday, April 18, 2023, the city of Berkeley violated federal law allowing only the U.S. government to set efficiency standards for appliances. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)

Bye-bye blue flame? NY to require gas-free new buildings

3/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT