Unreported Opinions//May 3, 2023
DOMONT DEWAYNE CORNISH v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 3, 2023
Criminal procedure — Ineffective assistance of counsel — Miranda warning
Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Somerset County, Domont Dewayne Cornish, appellant, was convicted of attempted robbery, attempted armed robbery, second-degree assault, and attempted theft of money valued at less than $100. Appellant’s sole contention on appeal is that his defense counsel was ineffective in failing to move to suppress his custodial statements because, he claims, that he received invalid Miranda warnings.
