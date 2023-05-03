DOMONT DEWAYNE CORNISH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Unreported Opinions//May 3, 2023

Home>Court opinions>

DOMONT DEWAYNE CORNISH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

DOMONT DEWAYNE CORNISH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By Unreported Opinions

//May 3, 2023

Criminal procedure — Ineffective assistance of counsel — Miranda warning

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Somerset County, Domont Dewayne Cornish, appellant, was convicted of attempted robbery, attempted armed robbery, second-degree assault, and attempted theft of money valued at less than $100. Appellant’s sole contention on appeal is that his defense counsel was ineffective in failing to move to suppress his custodial statements because, he claims, that he received invalid Miranda warnings.

Read the opinion

-

Related Content

MEGAN NICOLE AMBROSE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Admission of evidence -- failure to object Following a jury trial in the Circuit Cour[...]

May 3, 2023

SHERON TASHAWN GARRETT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law -- Batson challenge -- peremptory jury strikes Sheron Tashawn Garrett, appellant, appeals his [...]

May 3, 2023

GUY LEON THOMAS, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Substance abuse evaluation -- Appellate jurisdiction In 2010, Guy Leon Thomas, Jr., a[...]

May 3, 2023

BOBBY WILLIAMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel Bobby Williams, appellant, appeals from an order, i[...]

May 2, 2023

RODNEY WILLIAM WOLFE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law -- Sustainability of evidence -- Improper statements Following a jury trial in the Circuit Cou[...]

May 2, 2023

MONTGOMERY MALL CONDO, LLC v. PEKING PALACE CORP., ET AL.

Contracts -- Commercial lease -- Res judicata, collateral estoppel and frustration of purpose Peking Palace[...]

April 6, 2023

Editors Picks

Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence

2/5/2023

Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.

2/5/2023

Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows

2/5/2023

TDR debuts new and improved web experience

2/5/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore talks to reporters during a media availability on April 27, 2023 in Annapolis. Moore said he is planning to sign gun-control legislation approved by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this month. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Moore moves investments to blind trust, with nearly half of holdings in cannabis[...]

1/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence

2/5/2023

SkyPoint FCU names Decker as new CEO

2/5/2023

Grove Point Financial adds 5 new firms

2/5/2023

Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public

2/5/2023

Baltimore-based nonprofit launches with Conscious Venture Lab’s backing

2/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT