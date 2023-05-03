DOMONT DEWAYNE CORNISH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Ineffective assistance of counsel — Miranda warning

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Somerset County, Domont Dewayne Cornish, appellant, was convicted of attempted robbery, attempted armed robbery, second-degree assault, and attempted theft of money valued at less than $100. Appellant’s sole contention on appeal is that his defense counsel was ineffective in failing to move to suppress his custodial statements because, he claims, that he received invalid Miranda warnings.

Read the opinion