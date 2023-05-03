GUY LEON THOMAS, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Substance abuse evaluation — Appellate jurisdiction

In 2010, Guy Leon Thomas, Jr., appellant, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City to one count of carjacking. The court imposed a sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment, but suspended the entire sentence with the exception of time served. The court also imposed a term of four years’ probation. In 2014, the court found that appellant had violated his probation and imposed the remainder of his suspended sentence.

