Unreported Opinions//May 3, 2023
GUY LEON THOMAS, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 3, 2023
Criminal procedure — Substance abuse evaluation — Appellate jurisdiction
In 2010, Guy Leon Thomas, Jr., appellant, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City to one count of carjacking. The court imposed a sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment, but suspended the entire sentence with the exception of time served. The court also imposed a term of four years’ probation. In 2014, the court found that appellant had violated his probation and imposed the remainder of his suspended sentence.
