Luminis Health hospitals recognized among the nation’s safest

Daily Record Staff//May 3, 2023

Home>1_PAGE_DISPLAY>More News>

Luminis Health hospitals recognized among the nation’s safest

Luminis Health is a nonprofit regional health system headquartered in Annapolis. Comprised of Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Medical Center, J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, Pathways, DCMC Rehab and Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise, the system serves a population of 1.5 million people. (File photo)

Luminis Health hospitals recognized among the nation’s safest

By Daily Record Staff

//May 3, 2023

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) in Annapolis and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham have received high marks by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for providing patients with high-quality, safe care.

Anne Arundel Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2023. It has earned ‘Straight A’s” for every grading cycle since 2018, and according to Leapfrog, is the only hospital in Maryland to earn this distinction.

Doctors Community Medical Center earned a “B” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2023.

Luminis Health is committed to using best practices that ensure quality, safety and accountability.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, full transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

Luminis Health is a nonprofit regional health system headquartered in Annapolis.  Comprised of Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Medical Center, J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, Pathways, DCMC Rehab and Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise, the system serves a population of 1.5 million people.  As one of the area’s largest charitable assets – it has 789 licensed beds, more than 90 sites of care and 9,600 team members – Luminis Health contributes close to $100 million for the community’s benefit.

p

Related Content

Md. cybersecurity group lands Alan Paller Laureate Program grant

[caption id="attachment_669296" align="alignright" width="200"] Chris Abell[/caption] Chris Abell, executiv[...]

May 3, 2023

Kaiser Permanente regional president to retire

Rockville-based Kaiser Permanente announced mid-Atlantic regional president Ruth Williams-Brinkley plans to re[...]

May 3, 2023

How a Fed increase could affect credit card debt, auto loans

NEW YORK — If, as expected, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates yet again Wednesday in its drive to c[...]

May 3, 2023
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. It's unclear what kind of impact a federal appellate court's ruling overturning a 2019 first-in-the-nation natural gas ban in Berkeley, California, will have. A three-judge panel ruled Monday, April 18, 2023, the city of Berkeley violated federal law allowing only the U.S. government to set efficiency standards for appliances. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)

Bye-bye blue flame? NY to require gas-free new buildings

New York state is banning natural gas stoves and furnaces in most new buildings, a policy that's part of a nat[...]

May 3, 2023

Howard U. picks African diaspora scholar as next president

Howard University is turning to an experienced scholar of the African diaspora to serve as its new university [...]

May 3, 2023

Fed raises rates, but now hints at possible slowdown

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve reinforced its fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key in[...]

May 3, 2023

Editors Picks

Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder

3/5/2023

Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills

3/5/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence

2/5/2023

Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.

2/5/2023

Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows

2/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Md. cybersecurity group lands Alan Paller Laureate Program grant

3/5/2023

Luminis Health hospitals recognized among the nation’s safest

3/5/2023

Kaiser Permanente regional president to retire

3/5/2023

How a Fed increase could affect credit card debt, auto loans

3/5/2023
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. It's unclear what kind of impact a federal appellate court's ruling overturning a 2019 first-in-the-nation natural gas ban in Berkeley, California, will have. A three-judge panel ruled Monday, April 18, 2023, the city of Berkeley violated federal law allowing only the U.S. government to set efficiency standards for appliances. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)

Bye-bye blue flame? NY to require gas-free new buildings

3/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT