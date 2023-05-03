Luminis Health hospitals recognized among the nation’s safest

Luminis Health is a nonprofit regional health system headquartered in Annapolis. Comprised of Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Medical Center, J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, Pathways, DCMC Rehab and Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise, the system serves a population of 1.5 million people. (File photo)

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) in Annapolis and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham have received high marks by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for providing patients with high-quality, safe care.

Anne Arundel Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2023. It has earned ‘Straight A’s” for every grading cycle since 2018, and according to Leapfrog, is the only hospital in Maryland to earn this distinction.

Doctors Community Medical Center earned a “B” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2023.

Luminis Health is committed to using best practices that ensure quality, safety and accountability.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, full transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

Luminis Health is a nonprofit regional health system headquartered in Annapolis. Comprised of Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Medical Center, J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, Pathways, DCMC Rehab and Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise, the system serves a population of 1.5 million people. As one of the area’s largest charitable assets – it has 789 licensed beds, more than 90 sites of care and 9,600 team members – Luminis Health contributes close to $100 million for the community’s benefit.