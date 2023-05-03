MEGAN NICOLE AMBROSE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Unreported Opinions//May 3, 2023

//May 3, 2023

Criminal procedure — Admission of evidence — failure to object

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Megan Nicole Ambrose, appellant, was convicted of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. On appeal she contends that the trial court erred in allowing the investigating officer to testify that “the woman depicted on a video surveillance tape was appellant and that what this woman was doing constituted an assault.”

