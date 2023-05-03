Unreported Opinions//May 3, 2023
MEGAN NICOLE AMBROSE v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 3, 2023
Criminal procedure — Admission of evidence — failure to object
Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Megan Nicole Ambrose, appellant, was convicted of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. On appeal she contends that the trial court erred in allowing the investigating officer to testify that “the woman depicted on a video surveillance tape was appellant and that what this woman was doing constituted an assault.”
Criminal law -- Batson challenge -- peremptory jury strikes Sheron Tashawn Garrett, appellant, appeals his [...]
May 3, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Substance abuse evaluation -- Appellate jurisdiction In 2010, Guy Leon Thomas, Jr., a[...]
May 3, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel Bobby Williams, appellant, appeals from an order, i[...]
May 2, 2023
Criminal law -- Sustainability of evidence -- Improper statements Following a jury trial in the Circuit Cou[...]
May 2, 2023
Contracts -- Commercial lease -- Res judicata, collateral estoppel and frustration of purpose Peking Palace[...]
April 6, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland
Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence
2/5/2023
Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.
2/5/2023
Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows
2/5/2023
TDR debuts new and improved web experience
2/5/2023
Moore moves investments to blind trust, with nearly half of holdings in cannabis[...]
1/5/2023
Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence
2/5/2023
SkyPoint FCU names Decker as new CEO
2/5/2023
Grove Point Financial adds 5 new firms
2/5/2023
Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public
2/5/2023
Baltimore-based nonprofit launches with Conscious Venture Lab’s backing
2/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar