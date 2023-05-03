Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and state lawmakers pose for photos at a bill-signing ceremony on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Annapolis, Md., where Moore signed legislation to protect abortion rights in the state. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Maryland voters will decide next year whether the right to abortion is enshrined in the state’s constitution under a measure Gov. Wes Moore signed into law Wednesday.

It was one of several bills signed Wednesday that lawmakers say establish Maryland as a leader in health care access.

The constitutional amendment will be on general election ballots in November 2024. The measure is a response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last summer in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to leave it to states to decide how to regulate abortion access.

The Supreme Court’s ruling was a reversal of its Roe v. Wade decision decades earlier, under which the U.S. Constitution protected a woman’s right to an abortion.

“I’ve heard story after story about how women in other states aren’t getting the care they need and had their lives at risk because of abortion restrictions,” said House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat. “Anyone seeking or providing abortion care will always be able to come to Maryland safely to get the care that they need or treat those who need it.”

Moore said the state will be putting “the health and safety of the majority over the political ambitions of a select few.”

The Supreme Court’s decision didn’t change Maryland’s law on abortion, which prohibits the state from interfering with an abortion before viability — generally within 24-26 weeks, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research group — or at any point if a woman’s health is at risk.

The high court’s ruling granted state lawmakers the authority to preserve abortion access or enact restrictions that were previously unconstitutional.

There are 14 states with near total bans on abortion, including Maryland’s western neighbor, West Virginia, according to a New York Times tracker.

The four states bordering Maryland, including Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia, all have more restrictions on abortion access than Maryland.

Another measure signed Wednesday improves legal protections for abortion providers assisting people who come to Maryland for an abortion. The measure protects those seeking an abortion, too.

Moore also signed into law legislation to regulate, license and tax businesses that will sell recreational cannabis when it becomes legal for people ages 21 and older on July 1, which Marylanders voted for in November.

Sales of recreational cannabis will come with a 9% tax, a portion of which will go to organizations that serve communities most harmed by the criminalization of cannabis and the enforcement of laws against using or possessing it.

Moore said the measure he signed will “ensure that the rollout of recreational cannabis in our state drives opportunity in an equitable way,” lifting low-income communities and communities of color.

Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore City Democrat, said he believes Maryland’s recreational cannabis industry will become a national model for how to create economic opportunities for communities that have suffered the most because of the war on drugs.

Under another measure signed Wednesday, transgender Marylanders on Medicaid will have more access to gender-affirming treatments beginning in January.

Gender-affirming care helps people align their body or appearance with their gender identity and alleviate distress from gender dysphoria, which can occur when the sex someone was assigned at birth doesn’t align with their gender identity.

“In our state, no one should ever have to justify their humanity,” Moore said before signing the bill.

Moore has signed more than half of the 810 bills lawmakers passed in the last legislative session. He’s yet to act on gun-control measures passed after the Supreme Court loosened concealed carry restrictions in its New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen decision, though he said he intends to sign them.

Moore has until May 30 to sign or veto bills, and any that he doesn’t act on will become law.