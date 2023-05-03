Jobs//May 3, 2023
SENIOR COUNSEL DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY & CORRECTIONAL SERVICES
//May 3, 2023
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Senior Counsel position in the Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services, Division of Pretrial Detention and Services.
Closing Date Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
See full ad at
www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
