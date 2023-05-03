ADVERTISEMENT

SENIOR COUNSEL DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY & CORRECTIONAL SERVICES

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Senior Counsel position in the Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services, Division of Pretrial Detention and Services.

Closing Date Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

See full ad at

www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov

EOE

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.