Unreported Opinions//May 3, 2023
SHARI CHASE v. KENNEDY KRIEGER CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, INC.
//May 3, 2023
Torts — Expert testimony — Summary judgment
Appellant, Shari Chase, filed suit in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City seeking damages for personal injuries she allegedly sustained when her head hit a mounted cabinet in an observation room at the Kennedy Krieger Children’s Hospital, Inc. (“Kennedy Krieger”). After Ms. Chase failed to timely designate a medical expert witness, the circuit court granted Kennedy Krieger’s motion for summary judgment because without expert testimony, Ms. Chase’s claim failed as a matter of law. On appeal, Ms. Chase presents seven issues for our review …
Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel -- Miranda warning Following a jury trial in the Ci[...]
May 3, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Admission of evidence -- failure to object Following a jury trial in the Circuit Cour[...]
May 3, 2023
Criminal law -- Batson challenge -- peremptory jury strikes Sheron Tashawn Garrett, appellant, appeals his [...]
May 3, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Substance abuse evaluation -- Appellate jurisdiction In 2010, Guy Leon Thomas, Jr., a[...]
May 3, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel Bobby Williams, appellant, appeals from an order, i[...]
May 2, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland
Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence
2/5/2023
Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.
2/5/2023
Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows
2/5/2023
TDR debuts new and improved web experience
2/5/2023
Moore moves investments to blind trust, with nearly half of holdings in cannabis[...]
1/5/2023
Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence
2/5/2023
SkyPoint FCU names Decker as new CEO
2/5/2023
Grove Point Financial adds 5 new firms
2/5/2023
Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public
2/5/2023
Baltimore-based nonprofit launches with Conscious Venture Lab’s backing
2/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar