SHARI CHASE v. KENNEDY KRIEGER CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, INC.

Torts — Expert testimony — Summary judgment

Appellant, Shari Chase, filed suit in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City seeking damages for personal injuries she allegedly sustained when her head hit a mounted cabinet in an observation room at the Kennedy Krieger Children’s Hospital, Inc. (“Kennedy Krieger”). After Ms. Chase failed to timely designate a medical expert witness, the circuit court granted Kennedy Krieger’s motion for summary judgment because without expert testimony, Ms. Chase’s claim failed as a matter of law. On appeal, Ms. Chase presents seven issues for our review …

Read the opinion